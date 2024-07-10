Legal action being taken against power theft: DC Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi has said that legal action is being taken against the electricity theft and in this regard the police, FIA and HESCO officials are taking legal action against those who steal electricity and do not pay the bills as per the law.

He said that once the collection of electricity bills will be better than load shedding hours will also be reduced. He said this today in his office with the officials of HESCO, Police, FIA and other agencies of the Divisional Enforcement Committee for the prevention of electricity theft, while presiding over the meeting.

Commissioner Hyderabad also took update from the HESCO authorities regarding the supply of electricity to the Dawoodpota library from the express feeder and directed that the work should be completed as soon as possible so that the students coming to study in the library do not face any problem.

Commissioner Hyderabad instructed the officials of all related institutions that after every 15 days a report in this regard will be sent to the Chief Secretary Sindh so that the campaign to prevent electricity theft should be expedited.

Commissioner Hyderabad directed all the Deputy Commissioners of the division to provide report on the actions taken against electricity theft in their respective districts. Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abdin Memon, officials of police, HESCO and other institutions participated in the meeting, while the rest of the Deputy Commissioners of all districts of Hyderabad division participated in the meeting through video link.

