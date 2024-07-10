‘Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024’ Ziauddin University ranked among top three varsities in Sindh

KARACHI: Ziauddin University has proudly secured a spot among the top three universities in Sindh and the top 20 in Pakistan, as per the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024. This recognition reflects the university's commitment to excellence and its significant contributions to the education sector.

The university’s notable rankings in SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being) and SDG 5 (Gender Equality) further highlighted its dedication to impactful and inclusive education. These achievements underscored Ziauddin University's focus on addressing critical global challenges and promoting a balanced, equitable learning environment.

Vice Chancellor of Ziauddin University Prof Dr Muhammad Inayatullah Khan expressed his pride in the achievement, stating, “This milestone is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing quality education and fostering an environment where students can thrive. We are committed to advancing education that not only imparts knowledge but also prepares students to make meaningful contributions to society.”

Renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and experienced faculty, Ziauddin University continues to provide a well-rounded education, equipping students with the skills and knowledge to make a positive difference in the world. The university's holistic approach ensures that graduates are prepared to meet the challenges of the future and contribute to the betterment of society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024