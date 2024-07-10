AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

Published 10 Jul, 2024

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 137,624 tonnes of cargo comprising 105,623 tonnes of import cargo and 32,001 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 105,623 comprised of 42,944 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 9,080 tonnes of B Bulk Cargo, 2,677 tonnes of Dap, 50,922 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 32,001 comprised of 19,222 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,073 tonnes of B. Bulk Cargo, 5,396 tonnes of Clinkers & 6,310 tonnes of Talc Powder.

Around, 05 ships namely Apl Antwerp, Oocl Norflok, Saehan Intrasis, Cos Prosperity & Cpress berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Only one ship namely, Mt Shalamara sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of four ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Mundra VIII’ left the port on today morning while another ship ‘Suvari Reis’ is expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 87,510 tonnes, comprising 64,293 tonnes imports cargo and 23,217 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,497 Containers (610 TEUs Imports and 887 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Common Venture, IVS Kerstrel and Sky Blue are expected to take berths at respectively FAP, MW2 and LCT on today 09th July, while two more container ships, Maersk Cabo Verde and ONE Reliability are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 10th June, 2024.

