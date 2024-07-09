AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 95.89 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.72%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DFML 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.66%)
FCCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 38.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.2%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.86%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
NBP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 123.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.86%)
SEARL 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.92%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TREET 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 8,606 Increased By 30.9 (0.36%)
BR30 27,662 Increased By 200.2 (0.73%)
KSE100 80,672 Increased By 105.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,754 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.14%)
Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Canada primed for role of giant-killers in Copa semis clash with Argentina

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2024 02:09pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Canada are preparing for a colossal Copa America semi-final showdown against Argentina on Tuesday in what their coach Jesse Marsch has likened to a David v Goliath battle.

Argentina, World Cup winners in 2022, are defending Copa champions and top the FIFA rankings, while Canada are ranked 48th in the world and are making their debut in the tournament.

“They’ve only lost twice in five years,” Marsch said of Argentina. “(Lionel) Messi is the best player to ever play the game. But we believe we have a chance and that’s the way we’re preparing.”

Despite losing 2-0 to Argentina in their opening match on June 20, in which Messi set up both goals for Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez, Canada remain confident having advanced to the semi-finals following a penalty shootout win against Venezuela.

“We know how good Argentina is because we played against them but we also had success in certain moments,” Marsch told reporters.

“I said after the (Venezuela) match that we probably have to play a perfect match and maybe even then it may not be enough.”

While Canada had learned a lot about Argentina from the opening group match Marsch said Messi’s side would probably move up a gear in the semi-finals.

Argentina’s Copa quarter-final win drives record ratings

Messi was on the pitch for the whole of Argentina’s quarter-final shootout win over Ecuador despite dealing with a muscle injury during the group stage.

“He’s doing OK and he’s going to be part of the match,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters.

“It’s up to me to decide and when I see he’s in good condition, even if he’s not 100% he will still play.

“Even when he’s not at his best, he still has a lot to give.”

The winner will move on to the final in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, meeting either Uruguay or Colombia, who play their semi on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

FIFA Copa America 2024 Argentina vs Chile Jesse Marsch argentina vs ecuador Argentina vs canada Copa semis

Comments

200 characters

Canada primed for role of giant-killers in Copa semis clash with Argentina

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $30.3bn in FY24, up 10.7%

In interest of ‘national security’, govt authorises ISI to trace, intercept calls and messages

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal increase against US dollar

May 9 riots: we oppose vandalism, arson, US State Dept says

KSE-100 crosses 81,000 as buying shows no signs of slowing

Oil prices slip as concerns over hurricane damage ease

India’s Modi on visit to Moscow appreciates ‘dear friend’ Putin

Bid to raise subsidy for protected power users: Further cut in FY25 PSDP likely

Govt embarks on the path of rightsizing itself

Aviation panel told: PIACL sell-off process almost over

Read more stories