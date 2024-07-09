Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
‘Azadi March’ vandalism case: ATC fixes 29th for indictment of IK, Gandapur

Fazal Sher Published 09 Jul, 2024 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday fixed July 29 for the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and others in two different cases registered against them and Imran Khan regarding vandalism case in “Azadi March”.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Supra, while hearing the cases, announced that charges against the accused Khan, Gandapur and others will be framed during the next hearing in the two cases registered against them at Sangjani and Industrial Area police stations regarding the 2022 PTI’s Azadi March.

The other accused in the case include former PTI leader Ali Nawaz, Wasiq Qayum, Aamir Kiyani and others. During the hearing, Gandapur and other suspects were handed over copies of the challan.

The court directed the suspects to ensure their presence at the next hearing on July 29 for indictment.

Talking to reporters informally, Gandapur said that the reservations of Imran Khan are correct. If Khan went on a hunger strike, then the whole of Pakistan and people in the world would go on a hunger strike, he said.

He further said that he discussed cypher with the US delegation earlier met with him and informed about PTI’s concerns about cypher.

