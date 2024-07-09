Asian currencies: Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht gain

SHANGHAI: Taiwan stocks surged to a record high on Monday leading regional equities broadly higher, while currencies gained on the dollar as investors firmed up expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September.

A US inflation report due later in the global day could bolster easing expectations as headline inflation is forecast to slow.

MSCI’s index tracking equities in emerging markets was up 0.5% hovering at its highest since April 2022. It had jumped 1.7% last week. Trading was thin on Monday as financial markets in Malaysia were closed.

Taiwan shares rose as much as 1.9% boosted by a global tech rally, with TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker and major supplier to Apple hitting an all-time high.

On a macro side, data on Friday showed Taiwan’s June inflation came in slightly higher-than-expected. In the Philippines, shares were up as much as 0.7%, while Thai stocks added as much as 0.4%.

Globally, investors await US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s address before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the crucial consumer price report on Thursday, to assess the timing of a rate cut.

In Asia, interest rate decisions from South Korea and Malaysia are due on Thursday, where expectations are for a hold for now.

“The market is eyeing a cut (by Bank of Korea) as early as August, but we believe it is still conditional as the forex level remains a concern, and housing prices (have) started to rise again,” analysts at Barclays said.

Recent inflation data from countries such as Thailand and the Philippines have shown an easing trend, giving some leeway to the central banks to cut rates.