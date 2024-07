LONDON: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz survived a scare to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Sunday, while world number one Jannik Sinner eased into the last eight for a third successive year.

Injured American Madison Keys quit her last-16 clash against Jasmine Paolini in floods of tears after having been one game from victory as Donna Vekic overcame three rain interruptions to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.