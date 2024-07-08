PM pays rich tributes to Lalak Jan Shaheed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid tribute to Havildar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his 25th martyrdom anniversary.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said that Havildar Lalak Jan Shaheed showed great courage and bravery and sacrificed his life for the motherland. He said that the great sacrifice of Havildar Lalak Jan is an epitome of the unwavering determination of Pakistan Army to defend the country.

He said that Havildar Lalak Jan and his family are a pride for the entire nation. He said that the whole nation salutes the patriotism and devotion of armed forces of Pakistan which are defending the borders of the country from the deep waters of Arabian Sea to the freezing cold of Siachen. He said that the nation can never forget the great martyrs who sacrifice their lives for the sake of the country.

