AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-08

Health, education: KP CM for improving service delivery

Recorder Report Published 08 Jul, 2024 08:25am

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur has directed the authorities of health and education departments to improve and streamline the existing service delivery system and ensured efficient management.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding reforms in health and education sectors in which important policy decisions were taken.

The Chief Minister stressed the need of devolution of management in these sectors to lower level further directing to post additional director general at the regional level for better and efficient management. He remarked that such large departments with huge human resources could not efficiently managed from provincial level adding that service delivery can be improved only when managed and looked after at local level; and therefore, it is necessary to shift the workload to regional level.

The Chief Minister further directed that teachers and paramedical staff recruited on domicile basis should be reposted in the areas of their respective domicile where they are supposed to serve, and necessary amendments be proposed in the relevant laws for this purpose.

He directed the high ups of health department to collect complete data of the unused or under used medical equipment in all the government hospitals of the province within a week and said that steps should be taken to put the medical equipment into use or otherwise shift them to hospitals where they can be utilized to the optimum.

He underscored the need of digitizing the health and education departments for better utilization of resources and effective monitoring of service delivery, and directed the concerned authorities for steps to this end on priority basis.

During meeting it was informed that the initiatives of the present provincial government have resulted in significant improvement in primary health care system, and added that the time when present provincial the present provincial government took over, only 500,000 people visited primary healthcare facilities for treatment facilities every month at average whereas the number has increased to 700,000 now which clearly indicates that service delivery in the primary healthcare outlets has improved.

The Chief Minister hailed the improvement in the primary health care system and directed that efforts should be continue to further strengthen and improve the primary health care system to ensure treatment facilities to the people at the local level. The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities that there should be no transfer of teachers without vacant posts in the education department.

Apart from this, appointment of teaching cadre employees against administrative positions should be stopped and the teaching cadre and management cadre should be kept separately in the health and education department.

Matters related to the launching of Education Card on the analogy of Health card were also discussed in the meeting to facilitate children to get admissions in private sector schools in areas where public sector schools do not exist or are inaccessible for any reason.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Education Ali Amin Gandapur Health KP CM education sector KP Health Department

Comments

200 characters

Health, education: KP CM for improving service delivery

Azeri firm seeks legislative safeguards for its investment

PM underscores need for boosting seaports’ efficiency

Action ordered against officials involved in over-billing

Private sector’s participation in privatisation of Discos: World Bank agrees to extend financial support under NLTA

Latest scanners on ports: FBR directed to prioritise installation

Omer’s house raided after ATC Sargodha issues arrest warrants

Defamation suit: ADSJ Lahore summons FBR officers

Special Judge C&ET Karachi to take up tax fraud case on 27th

SC asks whether or not govt can promise tax credit and then take it away retrospectively?

OMAP concerned at budget impacts on industry

Read more stories