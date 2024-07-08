Health, education: KP CM for improving service delivery

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur has directed the authorities of health and education departments to improve and streamline the existing service delivery system and ensured efficient management.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding reforms in health and education sectors in which important policy decisions were taken.

The Chief Minister stressed the need of devolution of management in these sectors to lower level further directing to post additional director general at the regional level for better and efficient management. He remarked that such large departments with huge human resources could not efficiently managed from provincial level adding that service delivery can be improved only when managed and looked after at local level; and therefore, it is necessary to shift the workload to regional level.

The Chief Minister further directed that teachers and paramedical staff recruited on domicile basis should be reposted in the areas of their respective domicile where they are supposed to serve, and necessary amendments be proposed in the relevant laws for this purpose.

He directed the high ups of health department to collect complete data of the unused or under used medical equipment in all the government hospitals of the province within a week and said that steps should be taken to put the medical equipment into use or otherwise shift them to hospitals where they can be utilized to the optimum.

He underscored the need of digitizing the health and education departments for better utilization of resources and effective monitoring of service delivery, and directed the concerned authorities for steps to this end on priority basis.

During meeting it was informed that the initiatives of the present provincial government have resulted in significant improvement in primary health care system, and added that the time when present provincial the present provincial government took over, only 500,000 people visited primary healthcare facilities for treatment facilities every month at average whereas the number has increased to 700,000 now which clearly indicates that service delivery in the primary healthcare outlets has improved.

The Chief Minister hailed the improvement in the primary health care system and directed that efforts should be continue to further strengthen and improve the primary health care system to ensure treatment facilities to the people at the local level. The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities that there should be no transfer of teachers without vacant posts in the education department.

Apart from this, appointment of teaching cadre employees against administrative positions should be stopped and the teaching cadre and management cadre should be kept separately in the health and education department.

Matters related to the launching of Education Card on the analogy of Health card were also discussed in the meeting to facilitate children to get admissions in private sector schools in areas where public sector schools do not exist or are inaccessible for any reason.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024