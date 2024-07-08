Rainfall may trigger flash floods across country: PMD

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological department forecast on Sunday that during the next 24 hours, torrential rains may cause flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Kashmir, northeast Balochistan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan. However, urban flooding is likely in Pothohar region, Lahore, Sialkot and Gujranwala during this period. Landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable points of hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Synoptic situation: Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper-central parts of the country. A westerly wave is affecting most upper parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country on Monday. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab, Pothohar region, upper-southern Sindh and eastern Balochistan.

Past 24 hours weather: Rain-windstorm and thundershower occurred in Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Balochistan.