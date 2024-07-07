AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Jul 07, 2024

Technology

PTA devises framework to promote emerging radio technologies

Tahir Amin Published 07 Jul, 2024 03:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has devised a framework for Radio Local Area Network (RLAN)/ Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)/ Wireless Area Services (WAS), aimed at supporting the introduction of new services and spectrum utilisation, including promotion of emerging radio technologies.

The framework will provide regulatory guidelines to the industry, for the general use of frequency bands for RLAN including Wi-Fi technologies; etc, and will ensure that RLAN equipment will operate in these bands on secondary basis and shall not cause harmful interference to primary services and applications running in the said bands.

The PTA said that the objective of the framework, devised in consultation with Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) is to enhance spectrum utilisation, including the support of shared spectrum bands under appropriate technical conditions of use to ensure coexistence of services.

RLAN Frequency Bands include 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz frequency bands with ranges as specified. The use of the said frequency bands is only for RLAN Access Services and not allowed for the purpose of backhaul use. Equipment operating on a license-exempt basis shall operate on non-interference and non-protection basis. The use should be compatible with the co-existence requirements with other spectrum users.

The use of the RLAN equipment/ terminal in the RLAN Frequency Bands, is permitted to any person, as long as the equipment/terminal adheres to the conditions set out. The use of RLAN equipment for commercial services (where applicable), is allowed only for telecommunications service providers who holds an appropriate service provisioning license from the Authority.

All terminal equipment having technical capability/feature for using unlicensed radio frequency data services through RLAN shall require approval in accordance with the Type Approval Technical Standard Regulations, 2021, and any amendments made from time to time.

There will be no fee/ charges for the use of unlicensed spectrum, used for the purpose of RLAN on commercial or non-commercial basis, within the scope of this framework.

The document noted that the Authority shall review and update this framework as deemed appropriate, in order to respond to emerging trends, technologies, uses and future needs, etc. The use of the RLAN/ RLAN Frequency Bands in Pakistan shall be on sharing basis, with other non-RLAN services and applications. In case any interference is detected, affecting the existing primary user(s), the secondary user shall be obligated to immediately comply with the interference mitigation measures.

PTA radio technologies

