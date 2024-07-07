Inflated power bills: PM orders action against errant officials

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed that action should be taken against the officers and officials who added extra units in the bills of protected electricity consumers.

While chairing a meeting on the reforms on power sector and solar energy on Saturday, the prime minister directed Power Division to immediately suspend such officers and officials of the distribution companies and conduct an investigation against them by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). He further directed that officers and officials who artificially add more units to the bills of protected consumers less than two hundred units should be exposed before the nation.

He further directed to expedite the measures to generate electricity through renewable sources in the country as the country can no afford to generate electricity from imported fuel. The premier added poor people cannot bear the burden of the wrong policy measures taken in the past, adding that electricity generation from low-cost renewable sources will provide relief to consumers in bills.

Hike in electricity bills and inflation: JI CEC will decide future line of action: Hafiz Naeem

The prime minister asked the Power Division that inefficient power plants producing expensive electricity from imported fuel should be closed immediately. The whole world is generating electricity from renewable energy, he added.

He said that the country has a vast potential to generate electricity from solar sources and measures should be taken on a priority basis to take full advantage of this potential.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024