Dar chairs meeting to set CCI agenda

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, on Saturday, chaired a meeting of the committee constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to firm up the agenda of the upcoming 52nd meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Finance, Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Economic Affairs, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Law and Justice, and Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs. Federal secretaries of Power, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Finance, Water Resources, Petroleum, Human Rights, Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, and Overseas Pakistanis and HRD Divisions were also present in the meeting.

According to a statement, the meeting deliberated and discussed the proposed agenda items and firmed up the agenda for the upcoming 52nd meeting of the CCI.

