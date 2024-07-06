AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
HBL 138.70 Increased By ▲ 6.60 (5%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
SNGP 68.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.57%)
SSGC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,500 Increased By 3.9 (0.05%)
BR30 27,191 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.36%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-06

Stocks fall in dull trade

Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2024 05:18am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday witnessed a volatile session and after moving in both directions, closed on a negative note as the investors opted to book profit on available margins.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index hit 80,627.49 points intraday high and 80,080.25 points intraday low, before closing at 80,212.79 points, down 70.01 points or 0.09 percent from previous session’s closing level.

Trading activity also remained low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 448.981 million shares as compared to 496.782 million shares traded on Thursday. The daily traded value on the ready counter declined to Rs 19.328 billion against previous session’s Rs 10.594 billion.

BRIndex100 inched down by 0.51 points or 0.01 percent to close at 8,495.60 points with total daily turnover of 354.096 million shares.

BRIndex30 lost 87.77 points or 0.32 percent to close at 27,201.93 points with total daily trading volumes of 183.253 million shares.

The market capitalization declined by Rs 18 billion to Rs 10.594 trillion. Out of total 432 active scrips, 229 closed in negative and 152 in positive while the value of 51 stocks remained unchanged.

Bank of Punjab was the volume leader with 34.409 million shares and gained Rs 0.17 to close at Rs 5.70 followed by National Bank of Pakistan that surged by Rs 3.86 to close at Rs 46.91 with 28.497 million shares. PIA Holding Company increased by Rs 1.44 to close at Rs 19.90 with 25.106 million shares.

Rafhan Maize Products Company and Sazgar Engineering Works were the top gainers increasing by Rs 108.11 and Rs 65.1, respectively to close at Rs 7,649.75 and Rs 914.91 while Hoechst Pakistan and Unilever Pakistan Foods were the top losers declining by Rs 140.00 and Rs 86.13 respectively to close at Rs 1,460.00 and Rs 18,172.51.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that a volatile session was observed at the exchange as the index traded between its intraday high of plus 345 points and intraday low of minus 70 points to settle at 80,213 level, down by 0.09 percent.

This volatility can be attributed to consolidation around psychological index level of 80,000 after recent rally in the market. Investor interest was observed in mid-cap banks as major positive contribution to the index came from HBL, BAHL, NBP, HMB and AKBL, where they cumulatively contributed 333 points to the index. On the flip side OGDC, HUBC, MCB, MEBL and BAFL lost value to weigh down on the index by 172 points.

BR Automobile Assembler Index surged by 216.21 points or 1.27 percent to close at 17,197.60 points with total turnover of 8.927 million shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 76.03 points or 0.96 percent to close at 7,846.99 points with 15.381 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index increased by 285.58 points or 1.25 percent to close at 23,114.32 points with 131.703 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index decreased by 92.18 points or 0.46 percent to close at 19,806.45 points with 20.462 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index fell by 66.51 points or 0.98 percent to close at 6,737.80 points with 25.605 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 3,978.27 points, down 36.83 points or 0.92 percent with 66.049 million shares.

Mubashir Anis Naviwala at JS Global Capital said lackluster activities continued at PSX as investors preferred to book profits at higher levels.

Bulls dominated the market for the most part during the week with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 1,768 points during the period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30

Comments

200 characters

Stocks fall in dull trade

RLNG tariffs: APTMA opposes Rs50bn cross subsidies to fertiliser sector

Senate passes SOEs amendment bill

Senate panel directs MoC: ‘EDF should prioritise export boost over infrastructure projects’

Financial system shows steady performance: SBP

Dues hit Rs97.697bn mark: SSGC disconnects supply to PSML

Discos’ consumers: Nepra notifies Rs3.33 per unit FCA for May

Power sector’s circular debt reaches Rs2,655bn by May

Fatal accidents: Nepra imposes Rs115m fine on Discos

Aurangzeb urges PTBA to lend a helping hand to FBR in improving tax system

SC concerned at no budgetary allocation for climate fund

Read more stories