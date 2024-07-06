Imran says PTI to participate in APC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Friday said that his party will participate in the All Parties Conference (APC) to be convened by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Operation Azm-e-Istehkam.

“This is a national issue and for the sake of the country his party will participate in APC,” he said when he was asked whether PTI would participate in APC convened by the prime minister or not.

Talking to reporters informally at Adiala jail, Rawalpindi, after hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case against him and his wife Bushra Bibi, he said that he will never be a slave of the Yazid of time. “I am ready to die in prison and I will fight as long as I am alive,” he said.

Commenting on the issue of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, he asked why former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and current Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar not visited Afghanistan. “We cannot win the war against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) unless we have good relations with Afghanistan,” he said.

