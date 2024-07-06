AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
Pakistan

PPDA calls off strike

Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2024 05:18am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) on Friday called off its strike and announced to open all the petrol pumps. The PPDA had announced strike to protest against the government decision to impose 0.5 percent turnover tax in the federal budget 2024-25.

Abdul Sami Khan, Chairman PPDA said that the decision has been taken following deliberations aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by the public due to the disruption in fuel supplies.

He said PPDA has not withdrawn its demands and its struggle would be continued till the withdrawal of 0.5 percent turnover tax imposed in the budget.

Earlier, on the strike call given by the PPDA, most of the petrol pumps in Karachi on Friday morning remained closed and supply of petroleum products went disrupted.

