Pakistan Print 2024-07-06

Cases against IK, PTI: PTI demands recusal of CJP from benches

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 06 Jul, 2024 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership on Friday expressed distrust in Chief Justice of Pakistan and demanded his recusal from the benches hearing cases related to the party and its leaders especially Imran Khan.

Speaking at a presser, PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan and others said that the party has no trust in Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and he should rescue himself from the benches hearing the cases pertaining PTI founding chairman and others leaders.

“The chief justice [Qazi Faez Isa] should recues himself from all PTI related cases because justice could not be done in his presence in the benches,” he added.

He said that Imran Khan also categorically expressed his distrust in the CJP but it is ironic to see that the top judge is not ready recuse himself which clearly shows his bias against Imran Khan and his party.

“Now we are sure that we will not get justice, as Justice Gulzar’s led five-member bench also said that Qazi Faiz Isa could not hear our cases, our lawyers believe that we will not get justice, so our cases should be heard by someone else,” he added

Hasan said that the party would hold a mammoth rally at Tarnol as they have been issued no objection certificate (NOC) to hold the gathering after hectic efforts.

Shoaib Shaheen, a PTI leader, noted that they wanted the decisions should be made based on law and constitutions hence they wanted CJP should not to sit in benches hearing cases involving Imran Khan.

“We’ve already raised legal and constitutional objections on Qazi Faez Isa’s presence in all such benches hence he should not sit in benches hearing cases against Khan as he expressed his no-confidence in Qazi,” he added.

Muhammad Ishtiaq Chaudhry Advocate said after Imran Khan’s statement that he had no trust in the CJP, the party would not accept Justice Qazi in any of the benches hearing cases against Khan and PTI.

He announced that all 180 PTI MNAs and MPAs from across all over country would appear before the court and tell Qazi that they have no trust in him, and he should rescue himself from the benches hearing cases against Imran Khan and his party.

Raoof strongly condemned the abduction of Rizwan Ahmed, a senior member of PTI’s media cell, while on his way to office, adding it was another living example of state repression, terrorism and fascism.

