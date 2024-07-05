AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.14%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
DFML 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFBL 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.16%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.58%)
HASCOL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
HBL 132.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
HUBC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
MLCF 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
OGDC 135.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
PPL 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.19%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.51%)
PTC 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
SNGP 69.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.67%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
TRG 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
UNITY 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 8,499 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,256 Decreased By -164.5 (-0.6%)
KSE100 80,283 Increased By 49.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 25,792 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.03%)
Markets Print 2024-07-05

Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2024 03:17am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 125,151 tonnes of cargo comprising 72,527 tonnes of import cargo and 52,624 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 72,527 comprised of 49,136 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 20,981 tonnes of B Bulk Cargo & 2,410 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 40,653 comprised of 19,648 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 200 tonnes of B Bulk Cargo, 16,169 tonnes of Clinkers 5,107 tonnes of Talc Powder & 11,500 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 02 ships namely Karina Danica & X-Press Cassiopeia berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Zhong Gu Bo Hai, Hyundai Mars, Karina Danica & Mt Lahore sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Cape Town and Alora left the port on today morning while two more ships, MSC FIE-X and Hafnia Turquoise are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 197,275 tonnes, comprising 162,610 tonnes imports cargo and 34,665 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,686 Containers (3,964 TEUs Imports and 1,722 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Bitumen Kosei, FSM, Achilleas-S, Nave Andromeda and MSC Positano & two more ships, San Francisco Bridge and Xpress Altair scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, LPG, Coal, Mogas and Container are expected to take berths at respectively MW-1, EVTL, PIBT, FOTCO and QICT on Thursday 04th July, while two more container ships, MSC United and Teno are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 5th June, 2024.

