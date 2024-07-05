AIRLINK 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-07-05

Shortage of petrol likely at some places

Recorder Report Published 05 Jul, 2024 03:17am

ISLAMABAD: People may face a shortage of petrol in some places in the country following a countrywide strike on July 5 (Friday) against the imposition of advance tax in the budget for 2024-25.

Most of the fuel stations across the country belong to state-run Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Attock Petroleum.

Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) Chairman Abdul Samad Khan made the announcement, stating that all filling stations would observe shutdown across the country if the decision is not reversed by the government. He expressed concerns over the 0.5 percent advance turnover tax included in the Finance Bill 2024-25

He said it would make it impossible for petrol pumps to operate. He asked the government to abolish it immediately, otherwise, they are left with no option but to shutdown operations.

He said 13,000 petrol stations would be closed from July 5 at 6am onward and the strike could continue over the following days unless demands were met and notified.

The Petroleum Division directed the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), and the heads of the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) and about 15 larger OMCs to not only keep their outlets sufficiently fuel with backup supplies but also provide lists of such pumps that would remain operational.

