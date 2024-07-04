AIRLINK 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.68%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 42.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
DGKC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.78%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFBL 37.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
GGL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.78%)
HASCOL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.75%)
HUBC 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
KEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.13%)
PAEL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 123.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.07%)
PRL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
SNGP 69.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.38%)
SSGC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.13%)
TRG 61.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.82%)
UNITY 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 8,483 Decreased By -18.4 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,241 Decreased By -179.7 (-0.66%)
KSE100 80,244 Increased By 9.9 (0.01%)
KSE30 25,796 Decreased By -2.9 (-0.01%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian attack in southern Ukraine kills two: regional governor

AFP Published 04 Jul, 2024 11:45am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KYIV: A Russian attack on Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region killed two people and wounded another, the local governor said Thursday.

“A man and a woman died as a result of enemy shelling,” governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram, adding that another man had been injured in an overnight Russian assault.

Fedorov said Russia had carried out 391 strikes on 10 settlements in the past 24 hours.

Putin hails stronger-than-ever ties with China

Russia claims to have annexed Zaporizhzhia, but it does not fully control the region.

On Wednesday, Moscow accused Ukraine of firing self-detonating drones toward the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in an attack that hit a power substation and injured eight people.

Last month, the region declared a day of mourning after a Russian strike on the town of Vilniansk killed seven people and wounded three dozen.

Ukraine Russia Ukraine conflict Ukraine war Russian attacks Zaporizhzhia region

Comments

200 characters

Russian attack in southern Ukraine kills two: regional governor

SCO summit: terrorism, extremism must be fought collectively, says PM Shehbaz

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Amendment to SOEs law approved

July-May of FY 2023-24: $7.547bn borrowed from multiple financing sources

Export growth: MoC angry with MoF for ignoring its budget proposals

Bank of Punjab to open offices in Bahrain, UAE

PIACL sell-off: Govt to decide shares percentage after bids

Oil falls on concerns of weaker demand forecasts, slowing US economy

Govt has decided to shut down PSM, Senate panel told

FBR to sideline dozens of its ‘corrupt’ officials

Read more stories