Russian attack in southern Ukraine kills two: regional governor

KYIV: A Russian attack on Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region killed two people and wounded another, the local governor said Thursday.

“A man and a woman died as a result of enemy shelling,” governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram, adding that another man had been injured in an overnight Russian assault.

Fedorov said Russia had carried out 391 strikes on 10 settlements in the past 24 hours.

Russia claims to have annexed Zaporizhzhia, but it does not fully control the region.

On Wednesday, Moscow accused Ukraine of firing self-detonating drones toward the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in an attack that hit a power substation and injured eight people.

Last month, the region declared a day of mourning after a Russian strike on the town of Vilniansk killed seven people and wounded three dozen.