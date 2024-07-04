AIRLINK 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.6%)
BOP 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.71%)
CNERGY 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.33%)
DFML 42.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.5%)
DGKC 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.31%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
FFBL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
FFL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
HASCOL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
HBL 132.50 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (5.16%)
HUBC 167.30 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.01%)
HUMNL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.19%)
OGDC 136.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.58%)
PAEL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (7%)
PIBTL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 124.68 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.74%)
PRL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.76%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.61%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.63%)
SNGP 68.11 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.04%)
SSGC 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.45%)
TPLP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
TRG 62.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.48%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.11%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,508 Increased By 79.7 (0.95%)
BR30 27,459 Increased By 495.3 (1.84%)
KSE100 80,234 Increased By 680.8 (0.86%)
KSE30 25,799 Increased By 215.8 (0.84%)
Jul 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-07-04

Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary hikes

AFP Published 04 Jul, 2024 07:27am

NAIROBI: The Kenyan presidency said Wednesday it had ordered a review of salary increases for public servants in an apparent move to defuse tensions after a wave of sometimes deadly anti-government protests.

Public anger is running high over what protesters see as rampant government extravagance in the face of the economic hardships and high cost of living confronting ordinary Kenyans.

Demonstrations led mainly by Gen-Z Kenyans over proposed tax increases have spiralled into a wider campaign demanding President William Ruto’s resignation and action against perceived corruption and profligate spending by his administration.

Dozens of people have been killed since the initially peaceful rallies began more than two weeks ago, with the police accused of using excessive force against protesters.

It is the most serious crisis facing Ruto since he took office in September 2022 in the East African nation often touted as a beacon of stability in a turbulent region.

The latest demonstrations on Tuesday again descended into mayhem, with police firing tear gas at rock-throwing crowds. There were reports of widespread looting and property damage particularly in the capital Nairobi and the port city of Mombasa, an opposition stronghold.

Ruto’s spokesman Hussein Mohamed said in a statement on X that the presidency has ordered the Treasury to review pay and benefits for state officials and lawmakers.

protests Kenya tax hikes Kenyan government Kenya public servants salary hikes protests in Kenya

Comments

200 characters

Under-fire Kenya govt says to review state salary hikes

PIACL sell-off: Govt to decide shares percentage after bids

Amendment to SOEs law approved

July-May of FY 2023-24: $7.547bn borrowed from multiple financing sources

Export growth: MoC angry with MoF for ignoring its budget proposals

Govt has decided to shut down PSM, Senate panel told

PM urges Tajikistan to use Karachi Port for transit trade

Power load: PD submits revised proposal to Cabinet for rate cut

Preferential market access: two states agree to explore possibilities

KE to provide 40MW to NSCL through STDC: Nasir

FBR to sideline dozens of its ‘corrupt’ officials

Read more stories