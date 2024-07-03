AIRLINK 89.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.53%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
DFML 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 90.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.56%)
FCCL 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
FFBL 38.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.97%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
HBL 127.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.79%)
HUBC 164.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
HUMNL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
OGDC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.29%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
PIBTL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
PPL 124.55 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.63%)
PRL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
SEARL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.72%)
SNGP 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.56%)
UNITY 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.67%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,473 Increased By 44.9 (0.53%)
BR30 27,132 Increased By 168.2 (0.62%)
KSE100 79,890 Increased By 337.5 (0.42%)
KSE30 25,688 Increased By 104 (0.41%)
Jul 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-07-03

FBR, PRAs at loggerheads over harmonization of tax collection

Muhammad Ali Published July 3, 2024 Updated July 3, 2024 09:19am

KARACHI: A deepening rift between federal and provincial tax authorities is threatening to undermine efforts to harmonize the sales tax and federal excise duty (FED) collection, leaving taxpayers caught in the crossfire of jurisdictional disputes.

According to the details, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Provincial Revenue Authorities (PRAs) are at loggerheads over the harmonization of sales tax and FED collection, a conflict that has rendered decisions by the National Tax Council (NTC) largely ineffective.

The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has taken the initiative to call for an NTC meeting, citing an adamant approach by the FBR as the primary obstacle to progress.

New taxation steps come into effect today

At the core of the dispute lies the contentious issue of defining “goods” and “services” for tax purposes. Despite a series of meetings and agreements dating back to 2020, including efforts by the Executive Committee of the National Tax Council (ECNTC), a consensus has remained elusive.

The SRB in its working paper alleged that the FBR has undermined these collaborative efforts by proposing unilateral amendments to the Sales Tax Act of 1990, a move described as “in negation of the spirit of harmonization.”

A decision made by the NTC in June 2022 to include provincial representation on the board of PRAL remains unimplemented nearly two years later.

This delay has raised concerns among PRAs, particularly the SRB, about the federal government’s commitment to agreed-upon reforms.

Further exacerbating tensions, the FBR issued a directive on April 3, 2024, instructing its Chief Commissioners of Inland Revenue to intervene in ongoing court cases challenging provincial sales taxes on various services, which SRB interpreted as an encroachment on provincial tax jurisdiction, even in areas where previous agreements had ostensibly settled such disputes.

The SRB has called for the NTC to take “stern notice” of the FBR’s recent actions, particularly on the April 3 letter, and to direct its immediate withdrawal.

The SRB argued that any disputes should be resolved through the NTC framework rather than through litigation between federal and provincial governments.

Other unresolved issues include the expansion of place of Provision of Services Rules and the need for clarity on tax jurisdiction for activities such as wholesale, distribution, and retail services.

The ongoing conflict highlighted the challenges of coordinating tax policies in the federal tax system, underscoring the need for a more robust mechanism to resolve inter-governmental disputes to support the country’s economic growth and development.

When contacted, sources in FBR confirmed that the letter was issued to the chief commissioners, directing them to make necessary arrangements to take stock of pending petitions in the high courts where taxpayers have challenged the levy of provincial sales tax on various services and appoint suitable counsel to make FBR as a party in such cases.

However, sources close to the matter informed that the Ministry of Finance has also taken action on the working paper, directing the FBR to furnish comments on it before consideration by ECNTC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes FBR Federal Excise Duty Sales Tax tax collection taxpayers SRB National Tax Council Provincial Revenue Authorities ECNTC

Comments

200 characters

FBR, PRAs at loggerheads over harmonization of tax collection

Sugar export: 100pc receipt of export proceeds in advance made mandatory

Islamabad Airport outsourcing: No exemption to ministry from PPRA rules

Minority stakes sell: PM directs Petroleum, Finance divisions to prepare plan

Anti-smuggling initiative: FBR extends LEAs’ powers up to June 30, 2025

Sale of govt-allotted immovable properties: Scope of WHT exemption expanded

After the end of IMF deal: Reforms agenda will be placed before nation: MoS

Pakistan, Afghan rulers re-establish contact for talks

PM wants expansion of bilateral trade with Tajikistan

There can’t be justice ‘without looking at whole elections’: Justice Mansoor

Read more stories