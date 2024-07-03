Emergency situation related to monsoon: PM sets up high-level committee

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has set up a high-level committee to deal with any emergency situation related to monsoon after the meeting was informed that flood situation is expected in Sutlej, Chenab and Ravi in the first two weeks of August.

While presiding over a review meeting to deal with the forecast of monsoon and the emergency situation arising from it, the premier said that had decided to himself monitor the expected flood situation arising consequent to monsoon.

He directed the NDMA to support all provincial governments and related institutions regarding monsoon and provision of advance information regarding the monsoon should be ensured to the people of the affected areas in an emergency situation.

He added that the farmers and people living in the vicinity of rivers and canals should be informed in advance through media and other sources on a daily basis.

A detailed briefing was given by NDMA on the monsoon forecast so far and the expected danger areas. The meeting was informed that heavy monsoon rains are expected in the four provinces in the first and second week of July and monsoon rains this year will move from southeast to north in Pakistan.

The meeting was further told that rains are expected in Potohar and eastern part of Punjab in the first week of July while in the second week of July, rains are likely to occur in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad with the possibility of rains in Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions. The meeting was told that flood situation is expected in Sutlej, Chenab and Ravi in the first two weeks of August.

The population in the vicinity of these rivers are not only informed in advance and preparations for relocation are complete, but preparations have been made to deal with any emergency situation the NDMA told the meeting.

The meeting was told that in Sindh, heavy rains are expected in Karachi, Mirpur Khas, Nawabshah, Sukkur and Hyderabad in the second and fourth week of July while in the third week of August in Tharparkar, Badin Thatta and Umarkot.

Heavy rains are expected in Hazara, Malakand, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan in July in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to remain till the third week of August.

In Balochistan, there is a possibility of heavy rains in the coastal and border areas of Sindh Balochistan in the second, fourth and first two weeks of July. In the third week of August, large scale rains are expected in Lasbela, Armara, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Sibi and Zhob.

While partial rains in Gilgit-Baltistan in July, while large-scale rains are expected in the first three weeks of August, in which rains are likely in Skardu, Hunza, Chilas and Ghazar. There is a risk of large-scale heavy rains and landslides in the first three weeks of July in Azad-Kashmir.

The meeting was also apprised of the preparations for rescue and relief in case of any emergency of the population on the banks of Sutlej and Chenab.

Adequate stocks of boats, tents, pumps for drainage, medicines and other essential items have been kept throughout the country.

The meeting was also told that preparations for the monsoon started in January this year, while the exercises to deal with emergency situations have been going on since March 2024 as rescue agencies, PDMAs, Pakistan Army troops and NDMA are constantly on high alert in the affected areas.

The NDMA has introduced a mobile app for monsoon alert and weather conditions as well as advance information which is being used by people and a National Monsoon Contingency Plan has been prepared and sent to the relevant institutions and provincial governments to deal with any emergency situation in monsoon, the meeting was further briefed

The prime minister directed that farmers should be regularly informed about the weather conditions and fully supported in any emergency situation.

In the meeting, the chief secretaries of the four provinces gave a briefing on the plan of action to deal with the monsoon and any emergency situation in their respective provinces.

