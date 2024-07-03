Pakistan, Belarus review entire range of bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Belarus on Tuesday reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations covering political relations, high-level engagement and dialogue, trade and investment, military and security cooperation in the sixth round of Bilateral Political Consultations.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the sixth round of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Belarus was held here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, led the Pakistani side, while the Belarusian side was headed by the First Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Lukashevich.

“The two sides reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations covering political relations, high-level engagement and dialogue, trade and investment, military and security cooperation, education, and people-to-people contacts,” it added.

Expressing satisfaction at the trajectory of Pakistan-Belarus relations, they agreed to enhance cooperation in all issues of mutual interest.

The statement added that the two sides also agreed to continue cooperation at multilateral forums, including at the United Nations, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Ambassador Lukashevich also called on Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and discussed bilateral areas of cooperation and important regional and global developments.

It added that the foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further expand and diversify mutually beneficial cooperation.

The two countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

