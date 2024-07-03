FPCCI calls for comprehensive Agricultural Policy in KP

PESHAWAR: Convener of the Agriculture Standing Committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad said FPCCI is pushing for a comprehensive agricultural policy for KP and also ensures the province receives its rightful share of water, as stipulated in the IRSA guidelines, to drive growth and development in the sector.

Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad while chairing a meeting regarding agriculture sector in KP here at FPCCI regional office on Tuesday emphasised that the land and climate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have the potential to revolutionise the agriculture sector.

He called on the provincial government to focus on this sector and arrange relief packages for small farmers through banks.

Provincial Assembly member Anwar Khan highlighted that the provincial government has allocated the highest budget for agriculture. He urged the Departments of Agriculture, Forestry, and Irrigation to collaborate and formulate a robust policy immediately.

The participants said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the potential to excel in seed production, with opportunities to increase vegetable and fruit yields.

The government must seriously support research and development in this sector, as discussed by the business community during the session.

Anwar Khan, a member of the Provincial Assembly, expressed disappointment over the performance of the Agriculture Department and directed that a strong policy be developed in coordination with the Departments of Forestry and Irrigation.

The standing committee meeting further covered the current state of agriculture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the challenges faced by farmers and traders, and proposed solutions.

Participants discussed factors contributing to the decline in vegetable and fruit production, the negative impact of climate change on crops, and outdated farming methods.

They noted the growing scarcity of agricultural land due to housing societies and other constructions, despite many districts, including newly merged ones, being well-suited for cultivating vegetables, fruits, wheat, and sugarcane.

Anwar Khan criticized the lack of a coherent agricultural policy and poor presentations by the Agriculture Department, attributing it to the province’s misfortune. He stressed that when responsible officials and government employees do not perform their duties sincerely, it hampers economic and social progress.

The provincial government has allocated the highest budget for agriculture, but departments must enhance their coordination and promptly formulate a strong policy.

Jawad reassured that the FPCCI is ready to support the sector and address farmers’ issues at every forum. He urged the provincial government to introduce packages for small farmers through local banks and especially the State Bank to facilitate business and increase production capacity.

As the federal government is currently focusing on the agriculture sector, it is crucial to strengthen connections between relevant government and educational institutions for research and innovation in agriculture.

Members of the committee, MPA Anwar Khan, Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Government of KP Iffat Ambreen, officials from the University of Agriculture, Provincial Chairman of the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Ashfaq Paracha, and President of the All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Market Malik Sohni, along with representatives from USAID, PARC, ERDA and various chambers of commerce of the province were attended.

