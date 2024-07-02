AIRLINK 87.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.31%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
DFML 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.04%)
DGKC 90.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.59%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.6%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
GGL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
HASCOL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
HBL 126.41 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.17%)
HUBC 164.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.34%)
HUMNL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.42 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.56%)
PRL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
SEARL 59.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.89%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.9%)
SSGC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
TPLP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
BR100 8,395 Increased By 67.7 (0.81%)
BR30 26,944 Increased By 238.9 (0.89%)
KSE100 79,411 Increased By 586.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 25,533 Increased By 163.3 (0.64%)
Thai exports seen up 1%-2% this year, shippers’ group says

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2024 11:13am

BANGKOK: Thailand’s exports are expected to rise 1% to 2% this year, the Thai National Shippers’ Council said on Tuesday, maintaining a previous forecast.

Export growth in the first half of 2024 will also be 1% to 2%, driven by rice, rubber, auto parts and electronic parts, council chair Chaichan Chareonsuk told a news briefing.

Thailand’s exports, a key driver of the economy, rose 7.2% in May from a year earlier, expanding at the fastest pace in four months, according to commerce ministry data.

Export sector rejects removal from FTR

Shipments increased 2.6% in the January-May period from a year earlier, after falling 1% in the whole of 2023.

