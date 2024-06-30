Constitution is flawed only in its execution, says CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said the constitution is flawed in neither substance nor spirit, but rather in its execution.

The CJP was addressing a symposium on Saturday in Islamabad titled, “Access to Justice for All”. He said that no society can grow without justice.

Justice Faez criticised men for depriving women of their property rights, calling it a violation of Islamic teachings. He highlighted instances where sons claim inheritance rights over property, stating it was gifted to them upon their father’s death. “Denying women their property rights is a violation of Islamic teachings,” the CJP said.

Justice Faez said representation of women in all sectors is necessary, adding the women have been given their rights in the Constitution. Women’s participation in every sector will be ensured, he said, adding new laws can be adopted to protect women’s rights.

Pakistan, being a federation, ensures women’s representation in the assemblies based on provincial allocations. “There are 50 women’s seats in the National Assembly through proportional representation,” he highlighted.

The first word revealed in the holy Quran is “Iqra” (Read), which does not differentiate between men and women, he said.

Justice Faez also noted that the constitution guarantees compulsory education for 16 years, adding Islam mandates the acquisition of knowledge for every Muslim, both men and women.

