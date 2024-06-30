AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-30

PTI MNA Junaid resigns from core committee

INP Published 30 Jun, 2024 02:58am

ISLAMABAD: Amid rising conflicts within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, lawmaker Junaid Akbar on Saturday resigned from the party’s core committee.

His resignation comes a day after Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub stepped down as the PTI secretary general, saying there would be more changes in the party’s organisational structure.

Following this, Sher Afzal Marwat demanded resignation from PTI Senator Shibli Faraz, alleging that they did not allow him to meet incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan.

The same allegations have been put forth by Akbar who said that “certain people” meet the PTI founder while they are not allowed to go meet him.

“Their interests lie with each other and we are only told that the current party policy aligns with that of Imran Khan,” said Akbar, adding that the “beneficiaries of all the decisions are these people, their families and friends”.

The lawmaker further said that he has no say in the party decisions and he cannot meet the PTI founder, who is currently incarcerated in Adiala jail.

