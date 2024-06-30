Economy could be strengthened through tourism: Minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the national economy could be strengthened by promoting tourism and the media should play its role in creating awareness about tourists and historical places.

“Tourism could be promoted by providing a safe environment and awareness to tourists. The economy could be strengthened by promoting tourism and thus there was need to create awareness about historical tourist places,” he said during the launching ceremony of a book written on the restoration of historical buildings here on Saturday. He further said that historical buildings were our assets, and preserving them was our collective responsibility.

He congratulated Punjab Commerce and Industry Secretary Ehsan Bhutta for doing wonderful job of restoring the historic buildings of the department and added that the relevant departments needed to pay attention to the restoration of historical buildings across Punjab. He further said that for the first time in the history of Punjab, modern IT courses were being offered free of cost to the youth. “According to the global market demand, special attention has been focused on the preparation of skilled manpower,” he added.

On this occasion, he announced the establishment of a world-class furniture college in Gujrat and said that the establishment of a furniture college would promote the industry and increase exports. “Everyone has to play his role in the development of Pakistan. If every organization works hard, Pakistan would not need to borrow from the IMF or any other financial institutions,” he added.

The Punjab Industry and Commerce said that the restoration of the historical buildings was not only the responsibility of the Punjab Archaeology Department, but every department has to play its role in this regard. He said that the Poonch House building, Shadi Lal Building, Rasool University and other buildings of the industry and commerce department have been restored to their historical status; the building of Textile College Faisalabad built in 1928 would also be restored.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024