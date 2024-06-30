AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,282 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,502 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Jun 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-30

Economy could be strengthened through tourism: Minister

Recorder Report Published 30 Jun, 2024 02:58am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the national economy could be strengthened by promoting tourism and the media should play its role in creating awareness about tourists and historical places.

“Tourism could be promoted by providing a safe environment and awareness to tourists. The economy could be strengthened by promoting tourism and thus there was need to create awareness about historical tourist places,” he said during the launching ceremony of a book written on the restoration of historical buildings here on Saturday. He further said that historical buildings were our assets, and preserving them was our collective responsibility.

He congratulated Punjab Commerce and Industry Secretary Ehsan Bhutta for doing wonderful job of restoring the historic buildings of the department and added that the relevant departments needed to pay attention to the restoration of historical buildings across Punjab. He further said that for the first time in the history of Punjab, modern IT courses were being offered free of cost to the youth. “According to the global market demand, special attention has been focused on the preparation of skilled manpower,” he added.

On this occasion, he announced the establishment of a world-class furniture college in Gujrat and said that the establishment of a furniture college would promote the industry and increase exports. “Everyone has to play his role in the development of Pakistan. If every organization works hard, Pakistan would not need to borrow from the IMF or any other financial institutions,” he added.

The Punjab Industry and Commerce said that the restoration of the historical buildings was not only the responsibility of the Punjab Archaeology Department, but every department has to play its role in this regard. He said that the Poonch House building, Shadi Lal Building, Rasool University and other buildings of the industry and commerce department have been restored to their historical status; the building of Textile College Faisalabad built in 1928 would also be restored.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

tourism economy economy of Pakistan Chaudhry Shafay Hussain Ehsan Bhutta

Comments

200 characters

Economy could be strengthened through tourism: Minister

Sales tax exemption to tribal areas restored

Controversial hydroelectric projects: Pakistani team to return from India today

Tax rebate restored

‘Do more’ IMF says budget approval ‘not enough’

FBR exceeds Rs9.2trn revised collection target

FBR imposes tax on exporters of goods

Non-filers allowed to go to KSA for Hajj or Umrah

Taxation scope expanded for NRPs

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam: Pakistan urges US to provide modern smalls arms

EVs unit, charging stations by Chinese co: MoC directs removal of impediments to $250m potential investment

Read more stories