Operation Azm-e-Istehkam in KP: ‘Terrorism should not be associated with only one province’

PESHAWAR: While referring to announcement of Operation Azm-e-Istehkam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province against terrorist outfits, Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday clarified that terrorism was a national issue, it should not be associated with only one province. Speaking at a news conference here, Barrister Saif said terrorism issue is countrywide.

He asserted the prime minister only made an announcement about the operation in the KP province but didn’t provide any details, it has created confusions.

These ambiguities have led to baseless criticism of the Army, National Assembly and KP CM, he added. He stated KP CM has made clarifications on this matter in the parliamentary session. Barrister Saif insisted that KP CM was maligned that he was aware about the operation but he insisted that details were not discussed about the Azm-e-Istehkam operation.

He added that KP CM was proved right when Federal Minister Atta Tarar claimed that the decision on operation was not finalised in the apex committee of PM.

He said that KP had been on the frontline against terrorism for 40 years.

He stated, “No operation can be launched without the approval of Parliament, operations were launched with the approval of Parliament in the past as well.”

He stressed that the operation will be launched in the province only with the approval of the KP Assembly.

A federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave approval to Operation Azm-e-Istehkam and other related decisions taken at the Apex Committee formed under the revived National Action Plan (NAP).

Shehbaz said it would be an intelligence-based exercise and didn’t involve any hardships to the general public, as he discussed the rumours circulating regarding the planned anti-terrorism operation.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the operation had been envisaged to arrest the rise in terrorism activities in recent months and mentioned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur did not raise any objection to the proposed operation at the Apex Committee meeting.

Noting that the operation is a national security need and not a political move, Khawaja Asif said there should be not only a complete consensus but also a unified action on the part of national institutions.

About the resignation of Omar Ayub as PTI’s general secretary, Barrister Saif clarified that no forward bloc in PTI and Omar Ayub has given resignation in consultation with PTI founder Imran Khan. Our all MNAs were supporting us, and there isn’t any forward bloc, he asserted.

He said Omar Ayub is performing responsibilities as opposition leader so he stepped down as secretary general of PTI.

