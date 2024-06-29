Punjab govt wants to launch health insurance in better form: Minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the Punjab government wants to launch the universal health insurance programme in a better form and thus all stakeholders were being consulted in this regard.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the representatives of various insurance companies here on Friday. Punjab Health Initiative Management Company CEO Dr Ali Razzaq, Dr Adnan Khan and staff of PHIMC attended the meeting. Representatives of State Life Insurance Company, Adamjee and various other insurance companies were present at the meeting.

On this occasion, a discussion was held between the Minister and the representatives of insurance companies to improve the universal health insurance programme. The representatives of various health insurance companies appreciated the suggestions made by the medical experts in the working group.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister said that the government was running the health card programme in a very good way. “Many problems have been created by universalising the health card facility. We want to provide the real benefits of the universal health insurance programme to the people; we want to make it a sustainable model,” he added.

