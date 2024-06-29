AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
DGKC 90.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.81%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FFBL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.67%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
HASCOL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.48%)
HBL 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 163.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.56%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
MLCF 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
OGDC 135.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.84%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.53%)
PPL 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.31%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (9.98%)
SEARL 57.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
SNGP 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TRG 61.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.56%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.77%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,282 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,502 Decreased By -76.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 78,445 Decreased By -83.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,282 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.59%)
Jun 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-06-29

‘Sober reflection’

Published June 29, 2024 Updated June 29, 2024 06:59am

EDITORIAL: One must agree with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar that India, now under a third consecutive Modi dispensation, ought to do a “sober reflection” on the future of Pak-India ties.

It was not possible to realistically float such ideas before the Indian election, of course, since inflating and exploiting anti-Pakistan, along with anti-Muslim, sentiment was one of the top aces up BJP’s sleeve.

But, as is so often the case in the politics of the subcontinent, new ideas can manage to find their way to the table once the weather changes.

Yet that’s not exactly been happening in Delhi so far. Pakistani leaders were not invited for the inauguration – which was very telling – and otherwise, too, there’s little to suggest that Modi’s humbling in the election, so to speak, is going to change his authoritarian, xenophobic style of politics and governance.

He may have to balance his internal politics differently, given that he now heads a coalition government where others will also have to be taken care of, but it is beginning to seem as if hopes of a regional thaw were overblown.

This is very unfortunate. Pakistan and India are two of the world’s youngest countries, which means that a vast majority of populations in both are below 30-35 years old.

That of course implies that most people on both sides of the divide do not even understand some of the most contentious “outstanding issues” between the two capitals.

Which is why it was very irresponsible and unfair of the BJP to invoke the Hindutva card and radicalise a whole generation of Indians on issues from a bygone era.

Being a much bigger country, India should in fact take the lead in de-escalation. Yet under Modi it’s got used to using its size and economic might to diminish Pakistan’s status in the international community.

The argument that India has moved into another orbit and Pakistan no longer matters is not true, because despite its phenomenal growth India is still one of the poorest countries in the world, just like Pakistan. And no matter which way you spin it, there’s no denying that peace will promote commerce, which will improve living standards in the whole region.

History will remember that Islamabad has made several attempts to bury the hatchet, yet each one of them was sabotaged by India. Even with a sitting army chief as president – which ruled out any unwarranted interference from the military – Pakistan presented a four-point solution to the Kashmir problem to make way for wider reconciliation.

And even that was not acceptable to India. Delhi always rules out foreign mediation, and never agrees to sit bilaterally, which is why we have been going round in circles with no solution to any of the problems.

Once again it is Pakistan that offers the hand of friendship. For the sake of the billions of people that inhabit the subcontinent, India should take it so the two can then sit down and work out all the details. Otherwise, we’ll just have more of the same to look forward to.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ishaq Dar BJP Pakistan and India Pak India ties

Comments

200 characters

‘Sober reflection’

New levy: Taxable profits of builders, developers fixed

Additional taxation steps taken thru amendments to Finance Bill

Monthly update, outlook: June inflation will be on higher side: MoF

Qatar LNG contract: Strategy being mapped out to seek review

Petrol, HSD and HOBC: Govt amends raise in PL to Rs70 against Rs60 limit

Tax fraudsters to face jail

PM skips session as NA passes resolution against Congress

FO terms US resolution ‘unsolicited interference’

Conventional to Islamic banking: SBP issues broad parameters for conversion

10pm to 6am: Power cos warned not to implement load-shedding plans

Read more stories