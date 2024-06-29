KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 28, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,444.96 High: 78,784.23 Low: 78,312.36 Net Change: 83.29 Volume (000): 206,491 Value (000): 8,738,594 Makt Cap (000) 2,464,518,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,861.42 NET CH (-) 36.00 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,751.44 NET CH (+) 45.66 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,987.53 NET CH (-) 119.31 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,663.24 NET CH (-) 88.68 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,573.63 NET CH (-) 24.06 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,919.21 NET CH (-) 12.13 ------------------------------------ As on: 28- JUNE-2024 ====================================

