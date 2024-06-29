AIRLINK 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
Markets Print 2024-06-29

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 28, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 29 Jun, 2024 06:40am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 28, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 78,444.96
High:                      78,784.23
Low:                       78,312.36
Net Change:                    83.29
Volume (000):                206,491
Value (000):               8,738,594
Makt Cap (000)         2,464,518,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,861.42
NET CH                     (-) 36.00
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,751.44
NET CH                     (+) 45.66
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,987.53
NET CH                    (-) 119.31
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,663.24
NET CH                     (-) 88.68
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,573.63
NET CH                     (-) 24.06
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,919.21
NET CH                     (-) 12.13
------------------------------------
As on:                 28- JUNE-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

