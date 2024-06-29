Markets Print 2024-06-29
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (June 28, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,444.96
High: 78,784.23
Low: 78,312.36
Net Change: 83.29
Volume (000): 206,491
Value (000): 8,738,594
Makt Cap (000) 2,464,518,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,861.42
NET CH (-) 36.00
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,751.44
NET CH (+) 45.66
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,987.53
NET CH (-) 119.31
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,663.24
NET CH (-) 88.68
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,573.63
NET CH (-) 24.06
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,919.21
NET CH (-) 12.13
------------------------------------
As on: 28- JUNE-2024
====================================
