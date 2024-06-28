Gas distribution network: SSGC makes massive investments

KARACHI: For tackling the challenges of reduced gas supply and low pressure issues along with simultaneous increase in demand from the consumers, SSGC has made massive investments in its gas distribution network.

The implementation of multiple gas infrastructure projects in Karachi had become indispensable as more than 2 million households in the city depend on piped natural gas supply for their domestic heating and cooking requirements. The criticality of natural gas supply is especially pronounced in the urban setups and more so in the case of multi-storied dwellings where the only practical alternative is LPG, which is seen by the bulk of population as ‘budget-breaker’.

Despite the recent price revisions, natural gas continues to remain the cheapest heating source by a substantial margin, particularly for the ‘protected consumers’.

Like the rest of the country, Karachi has over the years experienced a population increase at a frenetic pace as it attracts scores of migrants and visitors, seeking livelihood. On the other hand production from the available sources of natural gas have been on a continuous decline for almost a decade which is massively widening the demand-supply gap.

This adversely affects SSGC’s capacity to maintain pipeline pressures at adequate levels, as a result of which the consumers, especially those located in densely populated areas, struggle to receive optimal gas pressures. Naturally, the first course of action to ensure an equitable distribution of limited quantity of natural gas are the administrative measures which have been gradually intensified to saturation.

As a long-term resolution of these challenges, the gas network in Karachi is being augmented through the construction of six major pipeline projects, aimed at separating the industrial and the domestic sector, which have different natural gas pressures and volumes requirements. A 16” diameter x 5 kms pipeline was completed in December 2023 that connects SSGC’s Surjani Step-down Assembly to its pipelines near Madinat-ul-Hikmah.

Completion of this project has resulted in significant pressure improvements for both the industrial consumers located in Karachi West and the domestic consumers located in Surjani West, Valika and SITE areas. Additionally, SSGC is constructing a 24” diameter transmission pipeline for the Karachi West Region on a fast track basis, a project which is expected to be completed soon that will remove the low-pressure issues for the SITE industrial Area, Shershah and other adjoining areas. This project is also designed to cater to the future gas requirements in Northern by-pass, Hub and Vindar Industrial Areas.

In December 2023, a 16” diameter x 6.2 kms pipeline from Pakistan Steel Mills to Yousuf Goth, Landhi was completed, which has massively improved pressures for the consumers belonging to all sectors located in Landhi Area. In June 2024, SSGC commissioned its 20” diameter x 9 kms pipeline from Azeempura to Jam Sadiq Ali Bridge to reduce gas pressure issues in Korangi and adjoining areas.

