US envoy agrees to strengthen collaboration on welfare initiatives

LAHORE: US Consul General Lahore Kristin K Hawkins has agreed to strengthen collaboration between Pakistan and the US on social welfare initiatives.

During her visit to the Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal complex here on Thursday, she held a meeting with Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt. They focused on enhancing cooperation between the Pakistan Cand American governments in the realm of social welfare.

During the discussion, Consul General Hawkins extended an invitation to the Punjab government to support various social projects in Punjab. Minister Butt outlined the government’s extensive efforts aimed at public welfare and highlighted key initiatives.

Hawkins commended the Punjab government for the introduction of the Himmat Card, an initiative designed to provide financial support to deserving individuals. Discussions also covered plans for health, education, and employment support, with the Consul General expressing readiness to undertake special measures to assist the government in these sectors.

Minister Butt detailed the government’s efforts towards social and economic stability, including special programs for vulnerable groups. He emphasised the importance of infrastructure development and making buildings accessible for disabled individuals, noting that these are top priorities.

He also announced the establishment of additional special centers for women’s protection, underscoring chief minister dedication to the rehabilitation and safety of women. Legislation is being developed to protect the rights of senior citizens and address dowry issues. Special packages for widows and orphans are also being introduced.

The minister stressed the importance of NGO participation in social welfare projects and confirmed that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) protocols are being followed. He highlighted the necessity of promoting harmony among different religions.

