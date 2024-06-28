CM for ensuring timely completion of uplift projects

LAHORE: Chief minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has directed to ensure timely completion of development projects in any case.

While chairing a special meeting of the Planning and Development Board to have a detailed review of each project of the Annual Development Program 2024-25.

She also directed PITB to create a dashboard for real-time monitoring of all projects.

Madam Chief Minister said, ”We have a lot of work to do, PC-Is of all schemes should be submitted by 15th July.” She added, ”It is our responsibility to complete all schemes on time.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,”If funds are spent on cars and offices, why not on hospitals?” She directed to form a company for the export of meat, prawns, animals and garments.

Madam Chief Minister was briefed, ”Ambulance service is being started at every interchange of motorways in Punjab..” She was also apprised,”106 development projects will be completed with the support and collaboration of foreign institutions.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to immediately release Rs 400 million for the ongoing development projects, besides the release of remaining allocated funds based on the utilisation of funds. She also directed to release 25% of the Universal Health Insurance fund on monthly basis.

Details of 83 projects of the District Development Committee and 431 projects of the Divisional Development Working Party were presented in the meeting. Madam Chief Minister reviewed progress on 282 projects of the Departmental Development Sub-Committee and 378 projects of the Provincial Development Working Party. She had a detailed briefing on special schemes of the Department of Health, and directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to ensure early completion of renovation and rehabilitation of health centres across Punjab.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif gave a deadline of August 13 to start the construction of 189 km-long Chicha Watni-Layyah road, and 93 km-long Multan-Vihari road. She was briefed, ”The construction of Sahiwal-Saharani and Bahawalnagar-Jhangra East Interchange Road will also be started by August 13.” Madam Chief Minister was apprised, ”The construction of Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha Road will start on July 31.”

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, provincial ministers Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Syed Ashiq Hussain, Rana Sikandar Hayat, Soheib Ahmad Malik, Sohail Shaukat Butt, Bilal Akbar Khan, Zeeshan Rafiq, Faisal Khokhar; Special Assistants Zeeshan Malik and Rashid Nasrullah attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, IG, Chairman P&D, secretaries and other officers concerned were also present.

