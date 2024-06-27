Passport control list: Ministry directed to remove SIC MPA name

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed interior ministry to remove the name of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) MPA Farhat Abbas from the passport control list (PCL).

The court passed this order on a petition of the MPA, who wanted to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the ministry placed the name of his client in the passport control list at the behest of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

He alleged that the government’s action was based on mala fide and political victimization.

He asked the court to order the removal of the petitioner’s name from the passport control list and allow him to travel abroad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024