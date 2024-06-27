AIRLINK 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-27

‘Continuity of policies only way out of economic problems’

Recorder Report Published 27 Jun, 2024 06:52am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that continuity of policies is the only way out of economic problems and for economic improvement.

While speaking at a seminar of All Chambers of Commerce on Wednesday, the minister added that increasing resources is necessary to deal with the challenges facing the country.

He emphasised that the government and all stakeholders are required to work together, adding that the government has made electricity cheaper by Rs10 per unit for the industries. With the improvement of economic conditions, the value of the rupee will increase and subsequently, the foreign exchange reserves would strengthen.

The minister said that now is the time to make a ten-year national plan and follow it as there are countless opportunities in the agriculture sector.

Iqbal further stated that the first time more than 1,000 meetings were held between the private sector of both Pakistan and China.

Iqbal said that the budget has been presented keeping in view the challenges faced by the country and in these circumstances, a better then this budget was not possible to be presented.

He said that political and policy continuity must be continued for the next five years, as the country suffered due to a lack of political and policy continuity in 75 years.

He said that the country is facing huge challenges including poverty, unemployment and diseases, and have to invest in education, health, technology and have to work together under 5-Es.

He said that in the second phase, Pakistan China B2B relationship would be improved and Pakistan has to ensure the production of additional products for exports.

Iqbal said that if youth are imparted IT training, online business can be promoted and added that Chinese experts will provide guidance for improvement in agriculture, mines and IT sectors next month.

