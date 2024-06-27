AIRLINK 87.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
DFML 39.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
DGKC 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.77%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
FFBL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.33%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.71%)
HBL 124.99 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.37%)
HUBC 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
OGDC 136.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.91%)
PAEL 24.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.3%)
PPL 118.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
PRL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SEARL 57.61 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.68%)
SNGP 65.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
SSGC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TPLP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
TRG 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.81%)
UNITY 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 8,348 Increased By 55.9 (0.67%)
BR30 26,671 Increased By 127.2 (0.48%)
KSE100 78,738 Increased By 462.4 (0.59%)
KSE30 25,547 Increased By 165.6 (0.65%)
Jun 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-27

Section 144 imposed on Khushab

Safdar Rasheed Published 27 Jun, 2024 06:52am

LAHORE: In order to protect the ecosystem, the Punjab government has imposed section 144 in the revenue limits of district Khushab to stop the cutting of “Phulai” and “Kahu” trees in the region.

The Punjab home department has issued notification in this regard. According to that, a large-scale cutting of Phulai and Kahu tree was observed due to the increasing demand for the tobacco industry. It was posing a serious threat and had endangered the delicate ecosystem.

The large-scale cutting of these trees from watershed areas also results in flush flood and hill torrents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab government Section 144 trees Khushab Phulai and Kahu tree

Comments

200 characters

Section 144 imposed on Khushab

FBR to impose sales tax on stationery items

Retired govt employees’ pensions: Notification likely to be issued very soon

Chinese industries’ transfer to Pakistan: PM allows JV project

FBR to create 25 posts of ‘commissioner refund’

Failure to tax world’s richest means global tax needed

Rs82bn TFCs issue: OGDCL sets stringent conditions for proposed rollover

PM again invites opposition for talks

KE’s rights acquisition: SECP says its ‘suspicions’ not eased yet

KE demands Sindh govt make Rs105bn payment

Qamar elected chairman of NA finance panel

Read more stories