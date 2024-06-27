Section 144 imposed on Khushab

LAHORE: In order to protect the ecosystem, the Punjab government has imposed section 144 in the revenue limits of district Khushab to stop the cutting of “Phulai” and “Kahu” trees in the region.

The Punjab home department has issued notification in this regard. According to that, a large-scale cutting of Phulai and Kahu tree was observed due to the increasing demand for the tobacco industry. It was posing a serious threat and had endangered the delicate ecosystem.

The large-scale cutting of these trees from watershed areas also results in flush flood and hill torrents.

