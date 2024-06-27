Markets Print 2024-06-27
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 26, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,275.65
High: 78,679.5
Low: 77,968.91
Net Change: 335.07
Volume (000): 219,557
Value (000): 14,357,484
Makt Cap (000) 2,459,200,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,918.71
NET CH (+) 30.09
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,689.99
NET CH (-) 7.86
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,028.86
NET CH (-) 43.68
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,796.68
NET CH (+) 92.93
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,579.06
NET CH (+) 100.22
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,939.74
NET CH (-) 18.58
------------------------------------
As on: 26- JUNE -2024
====================================
