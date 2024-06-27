KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 26, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,275.65 High: 78,679.5 Low: 77,968.91 Net Change: 335.07 Volume (000): 219,557 Value (000): 14,357,484 Makt Cap (000) 2,459,200,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,918.71 NET CH (+) 30.09 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,689.99 NET CH (-) 7.86 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,028.86 NET CH (-) 43.68 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,796.68 NET CH (+) 92.93 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,579.06 NET CH (+) 100.22 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,939.74 NET CH (-) 18.58 ------------------------------------ As on: 26- JUNE -2024 ====================================

