Markets Print 2024-06-27

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 26, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 27 Jun, 2024 06:52am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (June 26, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 78,275.65
High:                       78,679.5
Low:                       77,968.91
Net Change:                   335.07
Volume (000):                219,557
Value (000):              14,357,484
Makt Cap (000)         2,459,200,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,918.71
NET CH                     (+) 30.09
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,689.99
NET CH                      (-) 7.86
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,028.86
NET CH                     (-) 43.68
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,796.68
NET CH                     (+) 92.93
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,579.06
NET CH                    (+) 100.22
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,939.74
NET CH                     (-) 18.58
------------------------------------
As on:                26- JUNE -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

