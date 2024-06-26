Azm-e-Istehkam operation: Cabinet taken into confidence

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has been taken into confidence on Azm-e-Istehkam operation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif maintaining that no new armed operation would be started rather ongoing will be intensified based on intelligence in order to root out terrorism and extremism from the country.

While presiding over the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the prime minister termed the speculations in this regard as “baseless” and explained that the Azm-e-Istehkam is a multifaceted cooperation of various security agencies and the overall national vision of the entire state system.

He added that for this purpose, instead of a new and organised armed operation, the ongoing would be intensified based on intelligence.

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam to energise IBOs without population displacement: PM Shehbaz

The premier added that initiation of a large-scale armed operation under Azm-e-Istehkam that entails displacement is simply a misunderstanding and the sole purpose of Azm-e-Istehkam is to root out the remnants of terrorists, crimes and terrorist nexus and violent extremism in the country.

Speaking during the meeting, the premier said that no new duty will be imposed on solar panels to ensure access of common man to renewable solar energy and promised to take low-cost renewable solar to every citizen.

He added that planning is being done to take the economy in a positive direction and the country is moving towards stability.

Shehbaz Sharif said that domestic exports would be increased by developing small and medium size industries and privileges to the elites and exploiters of the national resources would be abolished.

He further stated that providing economic security of the common man and equal development opportunities is the first priority of the government.

He directed that the ministers should ensure their presence in Parliament during the Budget 2024-25 debate. The prime minister directed to speed up the privatisation process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) while ensuring transparency after the meeting was informed that the progress on the privatisation of state institutions, especially the privatisation of PIA is going on rapidly, companies showing interest in the pre-bidding process are visiting various sites of PIA. The meeting was also told that the PIA bidding will be held in the first week of August. On the recommendation of the Ministry of Commerce and the request of the United Nations World Food Program, Afghanistan, the federal cabinet allowed a container containing truck parts to transit from Karachi to Kabul.

This special permission has been given by the government of Pakistan only once on humanitarian grounds.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division, the cabinet approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Religious Affairs of Pakistan and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs of Saudi Arabia.

The federal government approved the extension of the tenure of the implementation committee for the immovable property of Ameer of Bahawalpur (deceased) till March 2025, on the recommendation of the Division of State and Border Areas and in the light of the orders of the Supreme Court.

The federal cabinet approved the appointment of the executive director of the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) on the recommendation of the Cabinet Division. The cabinet was informed about the decision of the Economic Coordination Committee to export sugar was taken after the Sugar Advisory Board and related institutions estimated the consumption and surplus sugar reserves before the next crushing start.

The premier issued a clear instruction on this occasion that no increase in the price of sugar would be allowed. Apart from this, he directed to form a cabinet committee in this regard which will monitor the price of sugar and if there is any fear of an increase in the price of sugar, then its further export will be stopped.

The Federal Cabinet on the recommendation of the Cabinet Division has approved to allow the National Economic Council (NEC) annual report for the financial year 2022-23 prepared by the Ministry of Planning Division to be tabled in the Parliament.

The Federal Cabinet approved the decisions taken in the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee held on 13 June 2024, as well as the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases on 11 June 2024.

The Federal Cabinet approved the decisions taken in the meetings of the Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) held on 20 June 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024