Cos, AOPs and salaried class: Draft of e-IT return forms unveiled

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued draft of the electronic income tax return forms for companies, association of persons (AOPs), business individuals and salaried individuals for Tax Year 2024.

The FBR has also issued a separate Individual Paper Return for Tax Year 2024 on Tuesday. Through an S.R.O. 895(I)/2024 issued by the FBR on Tuesday, the draft of certain further amendments in the Income Tax Rules, 2002 has been proposed.

Under the S.R.O. 895(I)/2024, the FBR has issued draft of electronic return for company; electronic return for AOP; electronic return for Individuals and electronic return for Salaried Individuals. Under the S.R.O. 896(I)/2024, the FBR has issued draft of individual Paper Return for Tax Year 2024.

