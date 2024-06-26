AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DFML 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
HBL 125.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 163.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 128.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-2.55%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 116.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 57.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.91%)
SNGP 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.18%)
TRG 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
UNITY 29.66 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,246 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.56%)
BR30 26,414 Decreased By -199.7 (-0.75%)
KSE100 77,941 Decreased By -291.5 (-0.37%)
KSE30 25,187 Decreased By -117 (-0.46%)
Markets Print 2024-06-26

US natgas prices slide on rising output

Reuters Published 26 Jun, 2024 03:15am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures slid about 2% on Tuesday on a slow increase in output and forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected even as a brutal heat wave blankets much of the country.

On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 4.5 cents, or 1.6%, to $2.766 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:18 a.m. EDT (1318 GMT).

Even though gas prices fell about 7% over the past two weeks, speculators last week boosted their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to their highest since April 2022 for a second week in a row, according to the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Commitments of Traders report.

