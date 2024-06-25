AIRLINK 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DFML 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
DGKC 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.33%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
HBL 125.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.08%)
HUBC 163.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.43%)
KOSM 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 128.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.37 (-2.55%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 116.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
SEARL 57.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.91%)
SNGP 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
TPLP 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.18%)
TRG 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.95%)
UNITY 29.66 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (9.16%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,246 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.56%)
BR30 26,414 Decreased By -199.7 (-0.75%)
KSE100 77,941 Decreased By -291.5 (-0.37%)
KSE30 25,187 Decreased By -117 (-0.46%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

After higher taxation, a quiet ‘revolution’ is taking place within Pakistan’s salaried group

  • Some members of 'Salaried Class Alliance Pakistan' hold press briefing at Karachi Press Club, outlining grievances with 'unfair taxation measures'
Bilal Hussain Published June 25, 2024 Updated June 25, 2024 07:43pm

There was a rather unique press conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Tuesday. It was not a textile association or a business chamber holding a briefing to demand lower taxes or cheaper electricity. It was the people who help run Pakistan’s industrial and services sectors.

In what was in all likelihood their first media appearance, members representing Pakistan’s salaried group held a short and concise press briefing listing their complaints and appealed to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to pay heed.

“What was the point of a well-informed person from the formal sector taking over the reins if tax collection was to be increased like this?” asked Adeel Ahmed Khan, member of the ‘Salaried Class Alliance Pakistan’, in a press conference inside KPC premises.

Ironically, while they were holding the briefing, Aurangzeb was introducing the minor modifications to the budget in the National Assembly in Islamabad. The finance chief did not mention the salaried group.

Press conference

Budget 2024-25: income tax calculator for FY25

Nonetheless, six members representing the so-called alliance were present at the briefing, taking turns as they listed grievances with Pakistan’s taxation system.

Adeel’s reference was towards Aurangzeb, who was the president and CEO of Habib Bank Limited before he left the positions to take over as finance chief amid hope that he could help steer the economy out of trouble.

Instead, what Pakistan’s salaried group saw was the imposition of higher taxes in Aurangzeb’s first budget announcement earlier this month, sending shivers down people employed in the formal sector.

“If taxes were to be increased like – Rs100 billion from here and Rs50 billion from there – then anyone could have done this.”

The rather-hastily arranged press briefing came after the government increased tax liability for all persons earning more than Rs50,000 a month in Budget 2024-25 announced on June 12.

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

Tax slabs in Finance Bill 2024 revealed that the highest impact would be on anyone earning equal to or more than Rs6 million a year (Rs500,000 a month). The tax liability for these earners increased by Rs22,500.

Interestingly, the tax increase for salaried persons earning as high as Rs12 million a year (Rs1 million a month) was also Rs22,500.

While the government did not touch the income tax exemption threshold – which still stood at Rs50,000 – liability increased across all other levels of salaries. For example, a person earning Rs100,000 a month will now pay Rs2,500 a month, up from the earlier level of Rs1,250.

Govt to see if it can ‘protect’ Pakistan’s salaried class further, says Aurangzeb

The Salaried Class Alliance Pakistan was established last year after the previous budget, which also saw higher taxes on the group.

Islamabad, over the years, has increased taxes on salary and their contribution shows a seven-times increase over 11 years. The increase over the last four years has been especially profound.

“Landlords who earn 20% of GDP from agriculture pay less than 1% in taxes, while wage earners are paying up to 35%,” read a statement issued by the Alliance.

“There is only one class – the salaried class in Pakistan – that pays full income tax and the tax burden was already very high. This middle class has been broken in the recent budget,” said another member Ubaidullah Sharif.

Adil Iqbal, another member, said that instead of widening the tax net, the already depressed salaried group has been further burdened.

“Movement of educated people from Pakistan to foreign countries has increased by 119% in the last one year and, according to media reports, a major reason for this is the brutal increase in taxes. This brain drain of educated youth needs to be reduced immediately,” he said.

Alliance in the press briefing demanded that the minimum tax threshold for salaried employees should be fixed at Rs100,000 per month instead of Rs50,000. The tax rate should be brought down to at least the outgoing fiscal year’s rate

Addressing so-called counter-arguments that the ‘brain drain’ will also help Pakistan in the form of remittances, Adil said if the ‘rulers’ think like this, they are “delusional”.

He added that those who move with their families – the skilled lot – does not send back remittances.

Komal Ali, another member of the group, also said that disgruntled people leaving Pakistan wouldn’t want to send remittances.

It was also stressed that many small businesses are now trying to pay their employees in cash, defeating the official purpose to formalise the economy.

‘Demands’

The alliance in the press briefing demanded that the minimum tax threshold for salaried employees should be fixed at Rs100,000 per month instead of Rs50,000. The tax rate should be brought down to at least the outgoing fiscal year’s rate.

The tax exemptions given to government officials on their perks, vehicles and plots should either be abolished or equivalent exemptions should be given to all private sector employees.

Instead of putting the entire burden on the salaried group, the tax net should be increased.

The Alliance said that they may also explore legal options and knock the doors of the Supreme Court if the government turns a deaf ear to their demands.

budget Budget session Budget 2024 25 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25 Live budget 2024 2025

Comments

200 characters
Shahzad Qureshi Jun 25, 2024 08:53pm
Deduct tax rate from salaried persons
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

After higher taxation, a quiet ‘revolution’ is taking place within Pakistan’s salaried group

Honoraria for NA, Senate staff but no change in tax rates for salaried group as Aurangzeb wraps up budget discussion

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam to energise IBOs without population displacement: PM Shehbaz

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Operation Azm-e-Istehkam not political but national security effort: Asif

PIA bidding process to take place in first week of August

KSE-100 loses another 292 points on profit-taking

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 24 in Gaza City

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Sri Lanka likely to sign bilateral debt agreements on Wednesday, foreign minister says

Read more stories