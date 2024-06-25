AIRLINK 89.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.3%)
BOP 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.33%)
DGKC 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.39%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
FFBL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HASCOL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
HBL 128.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.8%)
HUBC 166.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.85%)
HUMNL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
OGDC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.51%)
PAEL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 118.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PRL 24.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.26%)
SNGP 64.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.31%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
TPLP 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TRG 63.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
UNITY 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.81%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 36.6 (0.44%)
BR30 26,724 Increased By 110.1 (0.41%)
KSE100 78,518 Increased By 286.2 (0.37%)
KSE30 25,399 Increased By 95.1 (0.38%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-06-25

Registration of trust deed, REIT Scheme: SECP decides to revise procedure

Recorder Report Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has decided to revise procedure for registration of trust deed and the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Scheme.

In this regard, the SECP has published a Consultation Paper to invite feedback/suggestions on potential improvements in the Real Estate Investment Trust Regulations, 2022 (REIT Regulations).

The paper is part of SECP’s efforts to modernize the regulatory ecosystem in catering to evolving REIT landscape within the country and aligning the REIT Regulations with international benchmarks. The analysis has been carried out on the basis of consultations with relevant stakeholders, including RMCs and trustees.

Potential areas where refinements have been proposed include streamlining the procedure for registration of trust deed and REIT Scheme, rationalizing the timelines for transfer of real estate/shares of SPV in the name of REIT scheme and expedient listing of REIT Schemes; overall designed to make REITs a vibrant capital market asset class. Reasons for identification of each potential area has also been provided to facilitate stakeholders in sharing their feedback.

Suggestions are also being invited for enhancing the functions of RMC and trustee, mitigating regulatory arbitrage between different REIT structures and measures for enhanced adherence to Shariah governance framework.

Stakeholders are encouraged to submit their feedback/suggestions on the potential improvement areas along with any other suggestions at [email protected] by July 05, 2024 to July 09, 2024. The consultation paper can be accessed from the SECP’s website at https://www.secp.gov.pk/?wpdmdl=52088&ind=1719223408382.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SECP REIT REIT Schemes Registration of trust deed

Comments

200 characters

Registration of trust deed, REIT Scheme: SECP decides to revise procedure

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

Kachha Area in Sindh: Zardari for bringing criminals into mainstream

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Commodity traders seek permission to export surplus wheat

Proposed amendments in Finance Bill: Telecom operators seek SIFC’s intervention

SIC, PPP lawmakers assail budget

Read more stories