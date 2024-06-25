Punjab Assembly condemns mob lynching

LAHORE: In a rare display of unity, the Punjab Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against mob lynching with unanimous consent from both the government and opposition parties.

The resolution expressed the House's serious concern over the recent surge in mob lynching incidents and urged the federal and provincial governments to take immediate action to ensure the safety of citizens.

The lawmakers demanded that necessary measures be taken to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The resolution aims to put an end to the growing trend of mob violence and ensure justice for the victims and their families.

This development comes as a positive step towards addressing the issue of mob lynching in Pakistan, and it is hoped that it will lead to concrete actions and policies to prevent such incidents.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly wrapped up its budget debate , paving the way for the approval process to begin today.

The debate was marked by a heated exchange between opposition and government members, with both sides trading political barbs. Samiullah Khan and Hafiz Farhat Abbas engaged in a bitter war of words, but later apologized for their remarks.

Earlier, talking to reporters in Lahore on Monday, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan refuted the claims of disgruntled PML-N leader about alleged meeting between former PM Nawaz Sharif and ex-COAS General (Rtd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Sounding displeased, the speaker asked Muhamamd Zubair about the date and location of the alleged meeting.

He also touched upon the formation of a Judicial Commission demanded by PTI in this matter.

Politics being is done on Azm-i-Istehkam Operation. The assemblies should solve the problems. Whenever we faced challenges in the past, the nation rallied behind us. Pakistan bore positive results after the National Action Plan (NAP) was passed", he said.

He said that the opposition's current attitude will be decided by history, adding that Azm-i-Istehkam Operation is a matter of survival for Pakistan. On question regarding setting up the military courts, he expressed his reservations.

After PTI, JUI-F also opposes 'Azm-e-Istehkam' operation

It must be noted that disgruntled PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair had recently claimed that ex COAS met the PML-N head Nawaz multiple times before the ouster of thr former PM Imran Khan in a no-confidence motion.

