AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
BOP 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DFML 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
DGKC 89.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.64%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
FFBL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HASCOL 6.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 126.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUBC 166.88 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.99%)
HUMNL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 131.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.63%)
PAEL 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PPL 118.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
SNGP 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TRG 63.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
UNITY 27.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,312 Increased By 20.3 (0.24%)
BR30 26,673 Increased By 59.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 78,393 Increased By 160.5 (0.21%)
KSE30 25,349 Increased By 44.9 (0.18%)
Jun 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-25

Punjab Assembly condemns mob lynching

Hassan Abbas Published 25 Jun, 2024 06:42am

LAHORE: In a rare display of unity, the Punjab Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against mob lynching with unanimous consent from both the government and opposition parties.

The resolution expressed the House's serious concern over the recent surge in mob lynching incidents and urged the federal and provincial governments to take immediate action to ensure the safety of citizens.

The lawmakers demanded that necessary measures be taken to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The resolution aims to put an end to the growing trend of mob violence and ensure justice for the victims and their families.

This development comes as a positive step towards addressing the issue of mob lynching in Pakistan, and it is hoped that it will lead to concrete actions and policies to prevent such incidents.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly wrapped up its budget debate , paving the way for the approval process to begin today.

The debate was marked by a heated exchange between opposition and government members, with both sides trading political barbs. Samiullah Khan and Hafiz Farhat Abbas engaged in a bitter war of words, but later apologized for their remarks.

Earlier, talking to reporters in Lahore on Monday, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan refuted the claims of disgruntled PML-N leader about alleged meeting between former PM Nawaz Sharif and ex-COAS General (Rtd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Sounding displeased, the speaker asked Muhamamd Zubair about the date and location of the alleged meeting.

He also touched upon the formation of a Judicial Commission demanded by PTI in this matter.

Politics being is done on Azm-i-Istehkam Operation. The assemblies should solve the problems. Whenever we faced challenges in the past, the nation rallied behind us. Pakistan bore positive results after the National Action Plan (NAP) was passed", he said.

He said that the opposition's current attitude will be decided by history, adding that Azm-i-Istehkam Operation is a matter of survival for Pakistan. On question regarding setting up the military courts, he expressed his reservations.

After PTI, JUI-F also opposes 'Azm-e-Istehkam' operation

It must be noted that disgruntled PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair had recently claimed that ex COAS met the PML-N head Nawaz multiple times before the ouster of thr former PM Imran Khan in a no-confidence motion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab assembly mob lynching mob lynching incidents

Comments

200 characters

Punjab Assembly condemns mob lynching

Bank deposits: Non-filers can face prospect of 30pc tax

CASA-1000 suddenly gets new lease of life?

FBR begins audit of urea/fertilizer dealers

Budget: opposition submits 460 cut motions

Kachha Area in Sindh: Zardari for bringing criminals into mainstream

Senate panel rejects increased tax on salaried class

APEX Committee meeting: ‘There was no mention of Azm-e-Ishtehkam,’ says KP CM

Commodity traders seek permission to export surplus wheat

Proposed amendments in Finance Bill: Telecom operators seek SIFC’s intervention

SIC, PPP lawmakers assail budget

Read more stories