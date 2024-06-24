Deployment of FC in AJK discussed: Naqvi, PM discuss KP situation

LAHORE: Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi called on Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, here at his Model Town residence on Sunday and discussed matters concerning the country’s security situation besides the overall political situation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Naqvi also held discussions on military operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources said, adding: “Both expressed resolve to eradicate the menace of terrorism.”

The sources added that the Interior Minister apprised the PM about his meeting with the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq and on his request the deployment of Frontier Constabulary in Azad Kashmir was approved.

Mohsin Naqvi said security arrangements will be improved in Azad Kashmir and all possible support will be extended in this regard to ensure peace in the state. “The government of Pakistan stands with the government and people of Azad Kashmir and will extend possible cooperation for the prosperity and development of the state,” Naqvi said.

Moreover, the PML-N leader and Chairman Prime Minister Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed also called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here Sunday. Both discussed progress on ongoing projects for youth empowerment.

