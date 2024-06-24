Body formed to probe damage to Sukkur Barrage gates

KARACHI: Minister of Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro has formed a five-member investigative committee to probe into the damage to the gates of Sukkur Barrage and to determine cause of damage.

The committee, headed by the Project Director of Sindh Barrage Improvement Project, includes members such as MD Seda, Chief Engineers of Hyderabad and Larkana, and PD Khairpur. The committee will submit its report to the Minister of Irrigation and Secretary of Irrigation within five days.

The committee has been directed to determine the causes of the incident, identify the responsible officers, and pinpoint the main culprit behind the incident.”

Meanwhile, on the instructions of Minister of Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, the Agriculture Department has established a Water Emergency Cell in Hyderabad to guide farmers. Focal persons have been appointed in all six divisions of Sindh to report on water scarcity, crop damage, and other issues.

A total of 32 focal persons have been appointed at various levels. Sukkur Barrage irrigates about 70% of Sindh’s agricultural land. Farmers can contact the Water Emergency Cell’s focal person, Rasool Bux Khaskheli, at 0229200968 for guidance.

Focal persons have also been appointed for each division, including Lower Sindh, Upper Sindh, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Larkana, and Mirpurkhas.

