Landslide kills eight in China after heavy rainfall

AFP Published 23 Jun, 2024 06:55pm
This photo shows an aerial view of a car driving past a landslide site after storms in Longyan, in eastern China’s Fujian province on June 17, 2024. Photo: AFP
This photo shows an aerial view of a car driving past a landslide site after storms in Longyan, in eastern China’s Fujian province on June 17, 2024. Photo: AFP

BEIJING: A landslide in a mountainous area of central China has left eight people dead, state media said Sunday, as parts of the country were placed on high alert for bad weather.

Heavy rain caused a deadly landslide in a village in Hunan province, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Four houses collapsed early on Sunday and all eight missing people “have been found with no vital signs”, the channel said.

China has been experiencing extreme weather conditions and unusually high temperatures in recent months.

Six feared dead in landslides in China’s Fujian province

Climate change driven by human-emitted greenhouse gases makes extreme weather events more frequent and intense, and China is the world’s biggest emitter.

Meteorological authorities issued several red alerts – the highest in China’s four-tier warning system – for torrential rain on Sunday, including in Hubei and Anhui provinces.

Downpours in southern and densely populated Guangdong province sparked inundations and landslides, with at least 38 people killed in China’s manufacturing heartland, state media said Friday.

While torrential rains have struck the south, northern China has sweated in temperatures well above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), including in Beijing, where the mercury exceeded 40C (104F) last week.

