Drone attack causes damage to vessel west of Yemen’s Hodeidah, says UKMTO

CAIRO: A drone attack caused damage to a merchant vessel 65 nautical miles west of Yemen’s Hodeidah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday.

“All crew members are reported safe, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call,” UKMTO said in an advisory note, without identifying the vessel.

Yemen’s Houthi group has been launching drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes since November, saying that it acts in solidarity with Palestinians in Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Houthis claim attack on merchant ship in Red Sea off Yemen

In dozens of attacks, the Houthis have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three seafarers.